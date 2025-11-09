Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$4.41. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$4.41, with a volume of 8,327 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.54.

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

