StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.79

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,634.09 or 0.03512195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $72.79 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 195,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,880 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 195,239.62656689. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,524.73002403 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

