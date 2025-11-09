QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, QVC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

QVC Group Trading Up 24.9%

NASDAQ:QVCGA traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $7.07. 407,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,428. The company has a market cap of $57.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.04. QVC Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($9.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QVCGA. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QVC Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QVC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QVC Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

