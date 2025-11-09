BitShares (BTS) Price Up 4.4% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $71.73 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00000825 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,147,687 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

