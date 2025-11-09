Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,783.34 and traded as high as GBX 5,050. Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,954, with a volume of 168,552 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,300.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The company has a market capitalization of £7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,825.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,785.19.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

