DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $471.63 Thousand (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $471.63 thousand and approximately $2.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00033122 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000081 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.89 or 0.41560521 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

