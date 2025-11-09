WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,115. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $333,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,048,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,978,344.54. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in WisdomTree by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

