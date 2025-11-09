CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CURI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Singular Research upgraded CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price target on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 759,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,612. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

In other news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,486. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 35,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $156,898.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,474 shares in the company, valued at $240,230.34. This trade represents a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,328,727 shares of company stock worth $29,438,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

