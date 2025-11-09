Head-To-Head Analysis: Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) vs. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) and Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Solesence”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.29 -$146.59 million $2.18 4.19 Solesence $64.42 million 3.22 $4.24 million $0.07 42.00

Profitability

Solesence has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises. Nu Skin Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solesence, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Solesence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 6.20% 8.23% 4.05% Solesence 8.13% 32.99% 9.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nu Skin Enterprises and Solesence, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00 Solesence 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.29%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Solesence.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Solesence shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Solesence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solesence has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solesence beats Nu Skin Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

