CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.60. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 24,274 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CVD Equipment has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 0.95.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

