Status Achieves Market Cap of $89.24 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Status has a market cap of $89.24 million and $5.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,161,814 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,161,814.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01819445 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $6,527,706.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

