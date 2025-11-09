VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $24.85. VirnetX shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 20,935 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised VirnetX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VirnetX

VirnetX Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VirnetX by 9,676.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VirnetX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About VirnetX

(Get Free Report)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.