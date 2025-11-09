NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Capmk raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NWPX stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.95. 56,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $566.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.95. NWPX Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. This represents a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,000 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,566.88. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $433,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

