Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBKFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OBK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OBK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 132,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,313. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $41.17.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insider Transactions at Origin Bancorp

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Preston Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $222,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 54,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,806.14. This trade represents a 13.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace purchased 2,250 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $437,157.60. This trade represents a 21.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,918 shares of company stock worth $893,280. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 46.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.