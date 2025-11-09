Ankr Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.60 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Ankr has a market cap of $99.38 million and $10.60 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.00973799 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 377 active market(s) with $12,903,516.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

