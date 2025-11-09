Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Santander cut shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

Shell Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.54. 3,630,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,971. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $219.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $68.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Shell by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

