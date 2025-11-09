Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Q2 Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. 1,596,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,110. Q2 has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 149.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 34.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 67.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

