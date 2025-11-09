Contrasting TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) & Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Senestech and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Senestech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senestech 1 1 0 1 2.33 TerrAscend 0 0 0 2 4.00

Senestech currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.99%. Given Senestech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senestech is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Senestech has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senestech and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senestech -289.01% -150.93% -111.41% TerrAscend -42.72% -16.59% -4.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Senestech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Senestech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senestech and TerrAscend”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senestech $2.09 million 8.01 -$6.18 million ($5.44) -0.62 TerrAscend $306.68 million 0.67 -$80.23 million ($0.41) -1.63

Senestech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senestech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Senestech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senestech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Senestech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senestech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.