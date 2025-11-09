409 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Purchased by Winthrop Capital Management LLC

Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after purchasing an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Amgen by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after buying an additional 588,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

