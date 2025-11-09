Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Teradata Stock Down 2.5%

Teradata stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Teradata has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 113.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 253,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 63.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Teradata by 69.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $3,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

