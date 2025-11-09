PFG Advisors Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.97 and its 200-day moving average is $355.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.