Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,880 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

