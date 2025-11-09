Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

LQDA has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.86 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 296.78% and a negative net margin of 176.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 1106.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $272,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 352,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,442.86. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Moomaw sold 4,900 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $114,709.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 153,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,545.42. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,522 shares of company stock worth $25,512,207. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 2.0% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

