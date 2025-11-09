Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,234. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $771,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at $55,303,127.26. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,280. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

