Critical Analysis: Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Clean Energy Pathways”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $69.57 million 1.26 $4.60 million $0.05 94.20 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stabilis Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Pathways.

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions 1.28% 1.35% 1.05% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stabilis Solutions and Clean Energy Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.31%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Clean Energy Pathways on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

