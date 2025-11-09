Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Trading Up 40.5% – What’s Next?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report) was up 40.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $36.1190. Approximately 2,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.6991.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.