Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 54,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 16,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.6%.
Institutional Trading of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
About Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Investors Have Flocked to 2 Unorthodox ETFs This Month
Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.