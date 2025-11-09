Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 54,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 16,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.6%.

Institutional Trading of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF

About Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF by 808.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 65,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,636 shares during the period.

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

