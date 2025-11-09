Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $43.53 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,806,360 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

