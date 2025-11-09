Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IART. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.83.

IART stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,184. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business had revenue of $402.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,326.10. This represents a 28.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,353,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,262 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,181,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after buying an additional 796,300 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 29.4% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,387,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 315,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,766,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $60,827,000 after buying an additional 259,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

