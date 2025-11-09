Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 755.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

