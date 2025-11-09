First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

First Nordic Metals Corp. (CVE:FNM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 1,699,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 520,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

First Nordic Metals Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$136.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41.

