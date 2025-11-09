Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,206,000. DJE Kapital AG grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,993,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,372,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
