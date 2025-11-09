Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $2.66 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 818,721,341 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 818,706,887.45849446. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00509159 USD and is down -18.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
