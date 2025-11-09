Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as high as C$3.66. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 12,319 shares.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

