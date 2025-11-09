Divi Price Up 30.2% This Week (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Divi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $63.30 thousand worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Divi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00007301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,478,412,917 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,478,082,743.4541933. The last known price of Divi is 0.00198516 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $59,018.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.