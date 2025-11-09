Amp (AMP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $213.64 Million

Amp (AMP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Amp has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $213.64 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amp Token Profile

Amp launched on September 7th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,720,004,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,231,571,807 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @ampdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amp.xyz. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

