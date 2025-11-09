Vaulta (A) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Vaulta (A) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Vaulta coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vaulta has a total market capitalization of $455.21 million and approximately $39.02 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vaulta has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,078.81 or 0.99682672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta’s genesis date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,602,380,428.0561 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.28525429 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $41,244,075.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaulta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

