Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.