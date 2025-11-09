Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.29.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 4.1%

JLL stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $322.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.