General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $70.72 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327,144 shares of company stock valued at $139,521,852. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,889,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

