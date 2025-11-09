Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 10,297 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
V stock opened at $335.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.74. The company has a market cap of $615.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
