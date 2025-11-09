Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,721 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%
IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The company has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
