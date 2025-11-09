Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,721 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The company has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.