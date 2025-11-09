Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 19,824 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $185.07 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

