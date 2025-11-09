Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $59.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.