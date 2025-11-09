GS Investments Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $326.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.03 and a 12-month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.