Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $616.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.33. The firm has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

