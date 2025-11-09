yearn.finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.36 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $168.35 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,958.69 or 0.04777633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,558.78 or 0.98813969 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,950 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.
