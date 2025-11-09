Comparing Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) and Its Rivals

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) is one of 24 public companies in the “Industrial Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fusion Fuel Green to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green $1.74 million -$14.92 million -0.43 Fusion Fuel Green Competitors $9.76 billion $634.44 million 11.34

Analyst Recommendations

Fusion Fuel Green’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green. Fusion Fuel Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fusion Fuel Green Competitors 395 941 1009 41 2.29

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green Competitors -11.05% 8.32% 2.84%

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green rivals beat Fusion Fuel Green on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator. It also provides engineering and procurement services comprising advisory, concept and proposal developments; FEL I, II and III studies; construction and legalization services; and operation and maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in hydrogen project development. It serves natural gas networks and grids, oil refineries, ammonia producers, regulators, and related government departments. Fusion Fuel Green PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

