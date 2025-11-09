Sui Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $698.42 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $7.83 billion and approximately $698.42 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sui has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,035.51 or 0.99579572 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui launched on April 12th, 2023. Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,681,325,480 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official message board for Sui is blog.sui.io. The official website for Sui is sui.io.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,681,325,480.198332 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.06799219 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 854 active market(s) with $732,615,262.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.