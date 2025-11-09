Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Frontdoor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Stock Up 2.1%

FTDR stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,588. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.